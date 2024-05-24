Summary Samsung rumored to be working on Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra as a spiritual successor to Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Renders show unique design with squarish frame, rotating bezel, larger speaker grilles, and new health sensor alignment.

Watch 7 Ultra could be bigger than Watch 6 Classic, with a customizable third physical button for enhanced functionality.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra is not the only 'Ultra' device that Samsung is working on. Rumors and leaks suggest the company is also working on a Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, which could be a spiritual successor to 2022's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro while replacing the Classic variant in Samsung's smartwatch lineup. Now, the first set of renders of the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra has popped up online, showing off its hybrid Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Watch 6 Classic-inspired design.

From the renders shared by @OnLeaks and SmartPrix, it appears the Watch 7 Ultra will have a squarish frame while still retaining the iconic rotating bezel and a circular display. Seemingly, the bezel will have a shiny finish, with the frame appearing matte. Unlike previous watches that had numeric indicators, the bezel on the Watch 7 Ultra will have subtle lines and minimalistic hourly indicators.

While the design will help the Watch 7 Ultra to stand out, it might not be to everyone's liking.

Close

According to the report, the Watch 7 Ultra will measure 47 x 47.4 x 16.4 mm and sport a 1.5-inch circular display, the same as the Watch 6 Classic. Based on these dimensions, though, Samsung's next flagship smartwatch will be bigger than its last Classic watch, which measures 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.9 mm.

Interestingly, the renders show Samsung adding a circular rotating crown-like third physical button to the Watch 7 Ultra. The company might take inspiration from the Apple Watch Ultra's Action button and make it customizable or map its action based on the app in use.

Samsung's next flagship could pack a bevy of improvements

The leaked renders also show a new alignment for the rear health sensors, which are now placed in a circular array. The temperature sensor has moved slightly up towards the middle compared to the Watch 6 Classic. It also appears that the watch bands are now more neatly integrated into the watch's body and use a new release mechanism.

Lastly, the speaker grilles on the Watch 7 Ultra appear bigger than those on previous Galaxy Watch models. This might help improve the sound quality and loudness, though it's too early to confirm this for sure.

If you liked the rotating bezel on Samsung's Classic watches but wanted something more sturdy, the Watch 7 Ultra could be the ideal choice. But this new design language might not work for everyone, especially those who prefer the look of the Watch 6 Classic.

Samsung should unveil the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra at a summer Unpacked event, along with its new flagship phones and earbuds.