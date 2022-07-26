The launch of Samsung's new foldable phones is getting closer and closer. We know almost everything there is to know about them, and we also know Samsung has announced a launch event for them. Both the Galaxy Z Flip4 and the Z Fold4 will see the light of day on August 10th, on the company's next Unpacked, where a bunch of other Samsung announcements are expected as well. In case it wasn't already clear that foldable phones will be front and center during the event.

A new teaser for the event posted by @chunvn8888 on Twitter (via SamMobile) gives us a very brief look at the silhouette of both the Galaxy Z Flip4 and the Galaxy Z Fold4, in all their magical, folding glory. It doesn't give away any notable design cues for both of the phones, and frankly, we're not expecting them anyway — as per leaks, the phones will mostly look almost identical to their predecessors, the Z Flip3 and Z Fold3.

The teaser also shows the tagline "Flex is greater than Flat," which seems oddly worded at first, but looks intentional afterward since it then says "get ready to experience greater." A render of a folding phone shown at the end, presumably a Z Flip4, also seems to take the shape of a "greater than" symbol. The tagline has also been used before, so we'll probably know what Samsung means by this in the event. In the meantime, you can make your own guesses down in the comments.

If I had to guess, I assume they probably mean prices are greater than last year. Oh, wait, that one's not good.

Aside from the possible pricing, specs, and the fact that they'll look almost identical to their predecessors, there's not much else that's yet to be revealed about the phones. August 10th will be an exciting date for foldable fans, so be sure to tune in.