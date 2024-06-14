Summary Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked set for July 10 will showcase new foldable phones, Galaxy Watches, and possibly the debut of the Galaxy Ring.

The teaser video for the Galaxy Unpacked event hints at new devices, with shadow figures indicating possible AI features and a Paris location for the event.

Ahead of this event, Samsung has just announced its budget-minded Galaxy Watch FE, giving it some time in the spotlight before the Galaxy Watch 7 series debuts.

While Samsung’s next Unpacked event has been on the docket for quite some time, leaks including details of what the company may show off have been drawing attention. In addition to foldable phones like the Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, the latest Galaxy Watches are expected to make a splash. The Galaxy Ring, a new wearable option, could very well debut at the Unpacked event as well. Now, Samsung’s teaser for the event has been revealed.

As depicted in an image posted on X by credible leaker Evan Blass, the Samsung Unpacked event scheduled for July 10 now has a countdown to go along with it. In addition to an active countdown leading up to the date and start time of 10:00 p.m. KST (9:00 a.m. EST). there is also an option to pre-register for the stream. Otherwise, the event will be available for live streaming by visiting the company's site on July 10.

Samsung continues to drop Unpacked hints

A close-cropped view of the Galaxy Unpacked cube logo can be seen in the animation, and the angles shown call to mind images of a foldable phone. Curiously, the preview also includes some shadow figures that appear within the moving imagery. One seems to relate to the manufacturer’s Galaxy AI features, while a silhouette of the Eiffel Tower may point to the event being held in Paris.

What to expect at July's Galaxy Unpacked event Galaxy Z Flip 6 Galaxy Z Fold 6 Galaxy Watch 7 series Galaxy Ring

In addition to the usual summer Unpacked lineup of foldables and smartwatches, we're expecting the Galaxy Ring to make its official debut at the July 10 event after Samsung showed off the wearable at MWC. Previously revealed details stemming from the company’s legal filing in a case involving Oura – maker of the Oura Ring – indicated that it wants to start selling the wearable around August. According to past leaks, including censored images of the products on deck, it seems like the ring may be announced – but Samsung has not confirmed or denied rumors.

One new product that the company has made official is the Galaxy Watch FE, announced this week. Samsung's newest smartwatch is geared toward being a viable alternative to its flagship Watch 6 series, mirroring its design and cutting a few corners in the specs department. With this announcement coming less than a month before the July 10 Unpacked event, it appears Samsung wanted to give its budget-minded watch some time in the limelight before the Galaxy Watch 7 steals the show.