Samsung has just confirmed that its next Unpacked event, when the new Galaxy S22 series is expected to be unveiled, will happen in February. On top of that, the company tells us that its "Reserve Now" offers will open tomorrow, on Friday (10 AM ET or 7 AM PT), granting those with an early commitment an extra $50 in credit toward other Samsung-branded stuff when they make their purchase later.

This video teaser should work eventually, when Samsung un-privates it.

Samsung's still mum on the details and won't even confirm the name of the upcoming phones, though it does acknowledge that it's "taking note," among other note-themed puns, nearly confirming the Note-like leaks of the S22 Ultra should be real. The company also reiterated its history of taking risks when it comes to products, including the original Note phone, and that "At Unpacked in February 2022, we’ll introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created," emphasis ours.

In more general PR speak, Samsung highlights low-light camera prowess, sustainability, and speed of its upcoming whatever-it-is (wink wink). Prior leaks have indicated an S-Pen stylus on the Ultra, the expected-for-2022 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a potential RAM reduction for some models compared to the S21 series, and smaller batteries, augmented buy a slightly improved version of the 108MP camera in the Ultra, and a 50MP primary on the smaller models.

For more leaked details and specs, you can follow our rolling coverage of the S22 series.

Given that reservations are starting so soon, we may also not have long to wait for more information — Samsung probably wouldn't leave potential customers hanging here for too long. Prior leaks indicated the event could happen on February 8th.

