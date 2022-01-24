It's no secret to anyone by now that Samsung's upcoming flagship line, the Galaxy S22 series, is just a few weeks away from its debut. All three of the S22 phones have leaked in thorough detail for a few months, and Samsung has already confirmed that an event will happen sometime in February. While the company stopped short of giving an exact date, speculation and rumors trying to nail it down have been running wild. Now a newly leaked image attempts to clear things up, and according to it, the S22 announcement is very, very close.

This teaser was shared by Evan Blass, and based on what it's showing, the Unpacked event could be happening on February 9th. This would be in line with previous rumors that suggested the phone series might be announced on that date. As for the image itself, it's much simpler in looks than previous Unpacked invites, with a transparent cube and a prominent S (we're expecting a whole series of new Galaxy S models, including tablets), while "The Epic Standard" can be read in a handwritten-looking font.

This would also be in line with schedules we can see on Samsung's own website. When reserving "the latest Galaxy device" (either the S22 or the Tab S8 lineup), you can see that reservations actually end on February 8th at 11:59 PM together with the $50 reward in Samsung credit, so if the announcement is to fall the very next day, it would make perfect sense. Furthermore, it also says that pre-orders will be open from February 9th (right after the supposed announcement date) up until the 24th, when the phone might begin shipping (as previously teased in leaks). For the moment, at least, the timetable is still unofficial.

