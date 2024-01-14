Over the years, Samsung has brought forward the launch timeline of the best Galaxy phones by a few weeks. For 2024, the company is moving up the release timeline even further, with an Unpacked event scheduled for January 17 for the Galaxy S24 unveiling. But the Korean giant could have more in store than its 2024 flagship Galaxy phones at its first Unpacked event of the year. Below is everything we expect Samsung to announce at its "Galaxy AI is coming" Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The flagship for Samsung in 2024

The Galaxy S24 Ultra will undoubtedly be the star of Samsung's next Unpacked event. The Korean giant's best flagship smartphone of 2024 should pack some significant changes and AI enhancements to take on the likes of the OnePlus 12 and other upcoming Android smartphones. Like always, the rumor mill has revealed almost everything about the S24 Ultra. Leaked CAD and press renders indicate the phone will sport a flat 6.8-inch display with a peak brightness of over 2,500 nits.

Close

The phone might also feature titanium edges for a more premium look and in-hand feel. Besides some new color options, the overall design will purportedly remain similar to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, with minor tweaks. Internally, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy might use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 12GB RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The battery capacity is rumored to remain unchanged at 5,000mAh, with wired charging speeds also seemingly stuck at 25/45W as previous Galaxy phones.

Samsung flagships have consistently packed impressive cameras, and the S24 Ultra appears to continue this trend. Rumors suggest the Korean giant will stick to the 200MP primary and 12MP ultra-wide cameras for another year. Apparently, the zoom setup will change, with Samsung ditching the 10x telephoto for a 5x shooter. Physically, this should be a bigger sensor, allowing it to take in more light and therefore capture better photos.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ and S24

Two smaller handsets without S Pens

Besides the Ultra, Samsung should also unveil the Plus and regular variants of the Galaxy S24 at its Unpacked event on January 17. Unlike the Ultra, the baby and S24+ will allegedly feature more modest changes. Their design seemingly remains unchanged, with leaks suggesting Samsung is primarily focusing on internal upgrades with them this year.

The Galaxy S24+ will switch to a 6.7-inch QHD+ resolution display — up from the S23+'s 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel. It is also rumored to get a battery capacity upgrade to 4,900mAh vs. 4,700mAh of its predecessor, which should allow it to last longer. Another purportedly major upgrade is 12GB RAM as standard, 4GB more than the S23+.

In previous years, Samsung has used a brighter AMOLED panel on its flagship Ultra model. This year, though, leaks indicate the displays of the entire S24 series could hit a peak brightness of 2,500 nits. While the Galaxy S24+ should also use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, some markets might get an Exynos 2400-powered variant. In the US, though, rumors indicate Samsung will stick to the Snapdragon chip across the entire S24 lineup.

As for the baby Galaxy S24, it is not rumored to pack any major changes. Besides a brighter AMOLED display, it should ship with a faster SoC, though Samsung could use its in-house Exynos 2400 instead of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The camera setup on both non-Ultra S24 models is not rumored to see any significant changes, with Samsung apparently sticking with the same 50MP + 12MP + 10MP combo.

Galaxy AI

The next big Samsung phone trend

Apart from new flagship phones, Galaxy AI should be the highlight of Samsung's next Unpacked event. AI was the buzzword for most of 2023, and that trend should gain even more momentum in 2024. Samsung reportedly wants to outwit the Pixel 8 in AI with the Galaxy S24 by offering many AI-powered features. And thanks to leaks, we have a good idea about what they are.

Taking a cue from Google, Samsung plans to include a Magic Editor-like functionality on its upcoming flagships. This will enable you to move subjects and erase unwanted objects from a picture. Seemingly, the company might even provide an Object Eraser feature for videos. Samsung has already revealed the S24 series will use AI to translate phone calls in real-time. Most of these features will require an internet connection and a Samsung account to work, though.

Other AI-powered features that could arrive on Samsung's best phones of 2024 include generative AI wallpaper and auto-formatting options in Samsung Notes.

One UI 6.1

New software for all recent Samsung phones

The Samsung Galaxy S24 will seemingly launch with One UI 6.1. The next version of Samsung's Android skin should build on One UI 6 and pack new features and enhancements. All the AI-powered features mentioned above will be a key highlight of One UI 6.1, but expect other usability improvements. One leak has already detailed the new battery longevity controls the skin might pack.

While One UI 6.1 will debut on the Galaxy S24, it will eventually make its way to the Galaxy S23 and other premium Galaxy devices.

Galaxy Watch 7? New Galaxy tablets?

Don't expect much else at Samsung Unpacked

Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2024 is unlikely to feature any other device announcements. New Galaxy Watch and tablets typically debut in the year's second half. While the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 is due for an upgrade, the rumor mill does not suggest a new model is on the horizon anytime soon.

Still, you should expect Samsung to announce new accessories and cases for its new flagship and existing devices.

Samsung's best phone of 2024 is coming soon

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ranked high in our list of the best Android phones to launch in 2023. This year's Galaxy S24 Ultra should be no different, with an improved build quality, brighter display, and a 5x telephoto shooter. If Samsung can complement its amazing hardware with excellent AI features, its flagship phone could give other smartphones a run for their money.