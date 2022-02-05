With so many leaks behind us, we know pretty much all there is to know about Samsung's Galaxy S22 series at this point. We're rapidly approaching the official unveiling, with an Unpacked event scheduled for February 9th. Samsung's marketing team is hard at work ahead of the event, launching a new "Tiger in the City" campaign to hype the low-light imaging prowess of the phones.

The company has rolled out 3D billboards in New York, London, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, and Seoul, bringing a virtual tiger "roaring to life." In its announcement, Samsung says the 3D tiger is meant to showcase the improvements its upcoming smartphones will offer in low-light scenarios. The campaign is based around the Lunar New Year, as it's the Year of the Tiger in China, Japan, Korea, and several other Southeast Asian countries. In the ads, Samsung draws a comparison between the tiger and the Galaxy S22's "powerful night vision and vivid coloring."

Coincidentally, a report from earlier this year claimed that Samsung wants to fight Apple like a 'Tiger,' using the word as an acronym to describe its strategy for 2022. The company aims to become the number one brand across all its product categories, improve its market share in the flagship segment, narrow the gap with Apple, expand further with products like wireless earbuds, and achieve a record year in sales numbers.

Recent leaks suggest the Galaxy S22 Ultra will pack a similar camera setup as its predecessor. However, Samsung could use the ISP and AI/ML improvements in the Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chips to offer superior low-light photo and video recording capabilities. Despite the massive ad campaign, customers might be waiting a while to get their hands on a phone. While the S22 Ultra is rumored to go on sale soon after the Unpacked event, S22 or S22+ buyers will have to wait until March.

Google's old-school navigation drawer for Messages is now available for some beta users Along with Photos integration for avoiding MMS

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email