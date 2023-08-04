One of the benefits of buying a Samsung phone in the US is the wide availability of official repair centers. While modern smartphones are much more durable, things could go wrong one day, and your phone could end up with a broken screen or a dead motherboard. In such cases, easy access to an official service center makes a world of difference. Now, to make your life easier, Samsung is expanding its partnership with uBreakiFix to expand its repair locations in the US.

As a part of the expansion, 50 uBreakiFix stores across the US will turn into flagship Samsung repair locations by the end of 2023. Compared with regular repair locations, flagship repair stores have specialized equipment and better parts inventory. As a part of the conversation, uBreakiFix will outfit its stores with additional Samsung repair machines and inventory. This will allow them to perform same-day repairs for common issues, like screen or logic board replacement.

The two companies have already soft-launched the first five flagship locations in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando, and Los Angeles. Flagship store locations are determined by the number of Samsung devices they receive for repair, location, customer satisfaction, and turnaround time. Another benefit of flagship repair stores is that they will be used to pilot new initiatives before they are expanded across the US, including testing new repair types.

Samsung first joined hands with uBreakiFix in 2018 to bring over 300 authorized repair points to its US customers. And in case you don't want to take your phone to a service center, Samsung also has a Self Service Repair program. You can purchase the required genuine parts and tools to fix your broken Galaxy from iFixit, though you won't save any money by going the DIY route. The program is also limited in the devices it supports, with only parts for the Galaxy S20, S21, and S22 available for purchase.