Your Samsung TV has numerous accessibility features, a game mode, multiview, voice assistant support, and screen mirroring. Its versatility offers stiff competition for the best Google TVs. However, no matter what model you have, nothing dampens your TV-watching experience like audio issues. This guide shows you how to troubleshoot problems with the volume control on your Samsung TV.

How to fix volume control issues on your Samsung TV

Sometimes, a faulty remote, malfunctioning cable, or outdated software can cause sound issues on your Samsung TV. We explain how to resolve such problems so you can enjoy your movie nights with the best audio quality.

Increase the volume on your Samsung TV

Check if your TV is on mute. Increase the volume by pressing the Volume up button on the TV remote. If the TV screen doesn't show the volume levels, check the TV settings and see if the sound output is connected to the TV speakers.

Go to Settings. Choose Sound. Select Sound Output. Choose TV Speaker.

Perform a sound test on your Samsung TV

The easiest way to diagnose audio issues on your Samsung TV is to do a sound test. It automatically scans and identifies problems with the audio. Here's how to perform a sound test:

Go to Settings on your Samsung TV. Select Support. Choose Self Diagnosis. Select Sound Test to check for audio problems.

Reset the sound settings on your Samsung TV

If the sound test reveals an issue with the TV audio, resetting the sound may help fix it. Check if the reset helped by opening any app and testing the volume control.

Open Settings on your Samsung TV. Go to Sound. Select Expert Settings. Choose Reset Sound.

Getting the latest software update on your TV could fix bugs and glitches. If that doesn't resolve software issues, check for updates on external devices connected to your Samsung TV. You can refer to its user manual for the process. The TV's software update takes a few minutes, so do not switch it off. Your TV may restart after a software update.

A software update may reset your video and audio settings to the default values.

Here's how to update the software on your Samsung TV:

Go to Settings on your Samsung TV. Choose Support. Select Software Update. You'll see the Update Now option if there is a new software update. Turn on the Auto Update toggle to automatically download the latest updates.

Check the batteries on your Samsung TV remote

Remove the battery cover on the remote control and check the batteries for corrosion or leakage. If they come loose, push them in gently to ensure they are aligned correctly. Replace the batteries if they're too old.

Check your Samsung TV's remote

A faulty remote could be the reason for problems with volume control. Press other buttons on the remote. If they work, there may be an issue only with the volume buttons. In this case, get the remote replaced or repaired. Another option is to use a different remote or the SmartThings app.

Look for loose connections on your external device

You may experience audio dropouts if the external device has a loose connection. Disconnect and reconnect its cable to resolve the problem. Replace the cable if the connections are damaged at either end. If you use a speaker, check its volume settings and software.

Connect another device to your Samsung TV using the same cables to rule out issues with the external device. If there is no audio issue with the new device, get the previous external device fixed or replaced.

Check the HDMI cable on your Samsung TV

Here is how to test the HDMI cable if your Samsung TV has an HDMI connection:

The test may not produce accurate results for HDMI cables longer than 2 meters.

Ensure you set the TV's source as the HDMI port. Go to the Settings menu. Choose Support. Select Self Diagnosis. Choose Signal Information. Select HDMI Cable Test. Select Start Test. Replace the cable if the test finds a problem with it.

If you still face issues with the TV volume, call Samsung customer care by dialing 1-800-726-7864. If there's a problem with your Samsung TV or remote, request a repair or find a service center.

You can also try Samsung Remote Service by calling the customer care number and asking for Remote Service. You'll need to share an eight-digit PIN with the agent. It allows them to view and control your Samsung TV remotely. To get the PIN, press the Menu button on the TV remote and navigate to Support > Remote Management. For a Smart Touch remote, press the More button and follow the steps above.

Enjoy your favorite shows on your Samsung TV

The tips in this guide help you troubleshoot issues with the volume on your Samsung TV. If that doesn't help, contact Samsung support. You can supercharge your TV viewing experience with the SmartThings app. It lets you connect your Samsung Galaxy phone with your Samsung smart TV. You can also use it to control and monitor other smart devices.

If you're searching for a free streaming service, explore Samsung TV Plus. The platform offers hundreds of free live channels from your Samsung TV, Galaxy phone, and the web. You don't need a Samsung account to access it.