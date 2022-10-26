Samsung televisions have many useful features, including accessibility options, a gaming hub, voice assistants, and enough applications to rival the best streaming devices. Voice commands using Samsung Bixby, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant can be useful if you don't want to navigate the TV's menus when you need to do something.

Silence is golden, and accidental assistant activations during movie nights can be annoying. Voice assistants also come with privacy concerns. They share data with their parent companies, and Alexa and Google Assistant share your Samsung Account data. You might decide the convenience isn't worth the trouble. You can hush those talkative features and enjoy your shows interruption-free. This guide shows you how.

How to turn off Bixby Intelligent Assistant on your Samsung TV

Samsung's voice assistant, Bixby, is baked into the TV's software. You don't need to sign in to a new service to use it. Like on your smartphone, you can turn off Bixby on your TV if you're not a fan. Follow these steps:

Press the Home button on your Samsung TV remote. A menu pops up from the bottom of the screen. Source: Wikimedia Commons Navigate left to the settings icon and press the Select button at the center of the navigation ring. This brings up a few options. Go to All Settings. This opens the dedicated settings menu. Source: Samsung Navigate to the General option and press Select. Navigate to Voice and press Select. Navigate to Bixby Voice Settings and press Select. The Bixby voice settings menu opens. Navigate to the Privacy option on the left sidebar and press Select. The privacy menu opens. Source: Samsung Navigate to the bottom of the privacy page and select Leave Bixby. A menu pops up. Select Leave Bixby from the options. A warning screen tells you all Bixby-related data from your Samsung account will be deleted. Select OK to proceed. Your Bixby data is deleted, and Bixby is deactivated on your Samsung TV.

When you activate Bixby on other Samsung devices, this turns off the service on those devices. It takes Samsung several hours to process the Bixby deletion request. You can't reactivate Bixby on any Samsung device until the request is completed.

How to turn off Amazon Alexa on your Samsung TV

Amazon Alexa is a popular voice assistant service. Its Echo devices make it easy to listen to music and books, order items from Amazon, and control other smart home gadgets, including a Samsung TV connected to your Amazon account.

If you don't want to use Amazon's Alexa services on your TV, take the following steps:

Press the Home button on your Samsung TV remote. Press the right side of the directional navigation ring until you see the Alexa logo. Press the Select button at the center of the navigation. Press Left to go to the menu. Press Down twice to go to Settings. Scroll to the bottom. Select Log Out. Select Not Now.

Amazon Alexa functionality is removed from your Samsung TV, and your TV is no longer listed on your Alexa account. To use Alexa again, go through the setup process and log back in.

How to turn off Google Assistant on your Samsung TV

Google Voice Assistant lets you navigate your TV and take advantage of advanced features, such as tracking your bills, checking the weather, and looking up sports scores. If you wish to remove this functionality from your Samsung TV, take the following steps:

On your Samsung TV remote, press the Home button. Press the left side of the directional navigation ring until Settings is highlighted. Press the Select button at the center of the navigation ring to open the Settings menu. Navigate down and highlight General, then press Select. Navigate down and highlight Voice, then press Select. Navigate down to Google Assistant Settings and press Select. Select the Manage Account option. Select Sign Out. Select Done.

You are now signed out from Google Assistant on your Samsung TV. To use Google Assistant, go through the setup process again.

How to switch voice command providers on your Samsung TV

If you've grown tired of the voice command service but want to use voice commands on your TV, switch the service you use through the Settings menu. To do this, take the following steps:

Press the Home button on your Samsung TV remote. Press the left side of the directional navigation ring to navigate to the left and highlight the Settings icon. Press the Select button at the center of the navigation ring to open the settings menu. Navigate down and highlight General, then press Select. Navigate down and highlight Voice, then press select. Press Select again while highlighting the Voice Assistant option. Press Up or Down to choose the voice assistant you want to use, then press Select. A menu asks if you want to change your voice assistant. Highlight OK and press Select.

This opens the setup screen for your voice assistant of choice. Follow the instructions on the screen to set up your new service.

Do more with your Samsung TV

Whether you're silencing Bixby, bidding Alexa goodbye, or saying farewell to Google Assistant, reclaiming your privacy and preferences is only a few clicks away. If you're interested in the tech giant's offerings, explore Samsung TV Plus, its free TV streaming service with hundreds of free live channels accessible from your Samsung TV, Samsung Galaxy Smartphone, and the web.