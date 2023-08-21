Samsung was one of the first brands to hop on the foldable phone bandwagon. The Galaxy Fold became a trailblazer for many other Android phone makers that followed suit. Meanwhile, Apple has conspicuously avoided joining the trend with a foldable iPhone. So if you’re looking to ditch the Apple ecosystem for a current-generation Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung has just the thing for you — a way to test drive One UI 5.1.1 and experience the Fold 5 or Flip 5, right on your iPhone. Well, iPhones.

The latest update to the Try Galaxy app adds support for 20 new languages. More importantly, it also allows you to place two iPhones side-by-side, connect them wirelessly, and make the two screens behave like one big display, emulating a Galaxy Z Fold 5 (via 9to5Google). Setup is simple — you just visit trygalaxy.com or scan the QR code on it using an iPhone, and set up one device to display a code. Then, decide the position of the second iPhone relative to the first one, and enter the same code to pair them together.

Now, you can jointly use the two iPhones to see foldable-exclusive features like Samsung’s FlexCam. The app also allows testing out drag-and-drop functionality, interacting with One UI 5 home screen icons and widgets, and the Samsung Health app, all as though you were on a Galaxy foldable. Samsung includes a nice air hockey game as well, to convince the gamer in you that you’ve just been missing a large screen in your life.

Samsung recommends you try the experience with two similar-sized iPhones. Our Phones Editor Will Sattelberg set up Try Galaxy on two iPhones, slapped some tape on them for good measure, and took it for a spin primed with knowledge of what an actual Galaxy Z Fold 5 feels like. The experience was unique and fun, but lacked the polish you get with the actual phone.

Yes, the Try Galaxy experience is as goofy as advertised, and may even save you a trip to a nearby retailer. However, we strongly suggest you visit anyway to check out the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 in person before trading your iPhone(s) in for either one.