I’ve struggled to get excited about larger, book-style folding phones in the last few years. I respect what Samsung did with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but I don’t love using it. I can’t escape the feeling that I’m just using a prohibitively expensive smartphone with a bigger display — no manufacturer has provided a fundamentally different folding experience. I liked the OnePlus Open, and the company made great strides with Open Canvas multitasking, but it was just the beginning.

Clamshells are the superior folding form factor. I don’t have to change the way I use a smartphone to enjoy one. They are full-fledged smartphones when unfolded, but compact, pocket-friendly travel companions when closed. I still believe clamshells will remain dominant, but there’s hope for larger folding devices. While I don’t buy the merits of book-style, bifold phones, I do see the promise of trifolding devices. If there is a savior for large-scale foldables, it will be Samsung’s rumored trifold phone.