Summary Samsung is reportedly developing a triple-folding phone slated for a limited release in the second half of 2025, with production reportedly capped at under 300,000 units.

Unlike Huawei's Mate XT, which folds both inward and outward, Samsung's tri-fold will employ a "G-shaped" design where the outer screens fold inward, prioritizing durability.

Samsung's intention to produce fewer foldables in 2025 on a year-over-year basis is clear. The Galaxy Fold 6 and Flip 6's less-than-stellar performance plays a vital role in the tech giant's reported change in strategy, alongside an outlook that demand for foldables will remain low in 2025.

The tech giant is also reportedly saving major changes for its 2026 foldable lineup (Z Fold 8/Flip 8), indicating that its 2025 lineup of foldables won't be very different from the current-gen Z Fold 6/Z Flip 6.

This, however, doesn't signal a complete abandonment of innovation in Samsung's foldable endeavor. Instead, the tech giant seems to be working on a triple-folding device with a folding mechanism that is distinct from the design seen on the Huawei Mate XT, and it is reportedly slated for a limited release in 2025.

The information was first highlighted by Korean publication Sisa Journal (via Phone Arena), indicating that unlike the Mate XT's S or Z-shaped folding design, Samsung's triple-folding implementation will have a G-shaped design with the outer screens folding inward, compared to the Mate XT, which folds inwards and outwards. According to the report, the new design should result in an overall more-durable device.

Breaking the bank

Similar to the upcoming Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, Samsung isn't betting big on the new sub-product category, with it only reportedly aiming to produce less than 300,000 units of the G-type triple-folding device, to be unveiled or launched some time in the second-half of 2025. Akin to the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, the triple-folding device will likely be limited to Korea and a handful of Asian countries, at least during its initial launch window. Global expansion will likely depend on the device's initial reception.

Another reason why Samsung doesn't want to bet big on the device yet is because of its high reported cost. For reference, the Huawei Mate XT costs 20,000 Yuan in China (roughly $2,700. Sisa Journal's report suggests Samsung's iteration will cost more than Huawei's. Quoting a display industry insider, the report suggests that "the triple fold product will have three display panels, two internal and two external hinges, and related hardware technology will also be improved, so it will be much more expensive than existing foldable phones."

Not much else is currently known about the device.