Samsung is the king when it comes to smartphone sales, recently reclaiming its number one spot from Apple. And over the past decade, it has built quite a reputation with its impressive Galaxy lineup, offering some of the best phones that are usually pretty reliable. Samsung recently launched its sixth generation foldables with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. And while these are some of the most refined foldables on the market, that doesn't mean things are going to be perfect, as there's always the chance that new and unforeseen issues can pop up.

And apparently that seems to be the case with this year's models, as a few reports are now surfacing on Reddit, revealing that some are experiencing paint issues, even after owning the phones for such a short time. Of course, it's really hard to say just how widespread this problem is, but what makes this interesting is that Samsung does have an official support page addressing this exact problem. In short, it's blaming third-party chargers and Samsung's solution to prevent this problem is quite simple — buy one of its original chargers since it doesn't provide you with one in the box.

A new thing to worry about with Samsung Galaxy phones

Source: Samsung UK

Now, as stated before, this issue has been reported on Reddit, with a few people chiming about the paint peeling off their Galaxy Z Fold 6s (via 9to5Google). But it doesn't seem to be a major issue from what we are seeing on the platform. Of course, you never want to see this kind of thing happen, especially when it's an item that costs so much. It's unclear whether Samsung will cover something like this, but cosmetics issues are often excluded from coverage when it comes to warranty claims.

Now, as of writing this, we aren't seeing a support page for this issue in the US, but in other regions, Samsung has posted about third-party chargers that cause the paint to peel off Galaxy devices. Samsung was quick to establish that it does test all of its products rigorously before release in order to deliver a safe experience. However, it immediately addresses concerns by stating that by using "incompatible third-party products" with Samsung devices, "there is a risk of inadvertently causing damage, such as paint peeling."

Now, this last part is really specific and isn't an issue that we've seen with past models of this phone. What's about Samsung's post is that it actually goes in depth explaining how this phenomenon works, stating that some chargers are not properly grounded. The brand shares that "leakage" can occur when handling such chargers, that can affect the anodization process that can cause the paint from the phone to start flaking away. Samsung also shares that this can also happen when an EMS massager is used that is powered by your phone.

Samsung states that if you must use this type of device, don't handle your phone while it is in use or else this issue may occur. Of course, as stated before, Samsung does have a solution here, and that's making sure that the charger that you're using is legitimate. While it doesn't share which third party chargers are okay to use, it does suggest grabbing one from Samsung to make sure things will be good.

Now, this solution would be great if the phone came with a charger, but since that hasn't been the case for a few years now, it just leaves consumers with only one option, and that's to buy one from Samsung to be completely safe. And while we don't really know what the public reaction to this solution will be, we imagine that it could leave a bit of a bad taste in owners' mouths after having just spent $1,800 on their Galaxy Z Fold 6.