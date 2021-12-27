Buying a Samsung phone used to mean interminable waits for OS updates, but today, Samsung arguably provides the best long-term software support outside of Google. Owners of the S10 and Note10 phones got their second One UI 4 beta several weeks back, and there's already a third version rolling out to testers.

One UI 4 is a major update for Samsung phones as it's based on Android 12. That means you get the new theming engine, privacy improvements, and more. Samsung also has its own assortment of app and feature updates you won't get on other Android phones. The S20 and S21 series got their updates underway earlier, but the company's 2019 flagships aren't that far behind. The new beta will be available on the following models.

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy Note10

Galaxy Note10+

The beta update was announced on Samsung's official forums (in Korean), as spotted by SamMobile. The S10 family will have version numbers ending in ZULB and the Note10 will be ZULD. The changelogs appear to be the same between the two, but Samsung isn't very detailed with betas. You can expect various bug fixes, as well as changes to address system slowdowns when receiving notifications. The OTA is rolling out first in the Korean market, but it should expand to Europe, North America, and others before long.

