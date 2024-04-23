Summary Update to Samsung Theme Park app brings speed improvements and ability to edit themes, making customization more seamless.

Samsung users that love to customize the look of their phone should get a little excited by today's news, as there has been a new update issued for the brand's Theme Park app. The latest update brings some notable features, and should make customizing themes going forward a more seamless process.

The update was spotted by @tarunvats33, who shared, through X (formerly Twitter), that the new features are now live and available for download. The update can be installed by going to the Galaxy Store or downloading the update from APKMirror.

Quality of life improvements that will go a long way

As far as what you're going to get, you should see speed improvements when creating themes, along with the ability to edit themes and overwrite them. This is in stark contrast to the previous system that required users to start from scratch when making changes.

Furthermore, one of the most critical changes is that newly installed apps will automatically take on the appearance of the current theme that is being used, making it a more seamless process. You can see some examples of the update in the screenshots above, with the first image showing off the brand-new Edit button.

Those that have been customizing the look and feel of their handsets with Theme Park will know how long of a process it has been in order to get it to this stage. What was once a simple theme editor without many options has now blossomed into something versatile and quite enjoyable.

Of course, with this update, there are some changes to Theme Park like the removal of the App's theme settings and Color palette change options. In addition, the notes for the app also mention the removal Keycap Style from the Keyboard section, along with Folder Shape Change from the Home Screen menu.

Overall, this is going to be an exciting update for many, and being able to seamlessly change themes and make edits to them is going to make a world of difference. Again, be sure to update the app from the Galaxy Store, or download the update from the APKMirror link.