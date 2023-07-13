Source: Samsung Samsung The Frame 75-inch 4K QLED TV (2022) $1998 $2998 Save $1000 For an ultra-slim 4K TV that can blend in with any decor, check out The Frame from Samsung. It has an anti-reflection matte display, Quantum HDR, built-in Alexa, and right now it's $1,000 off. $1998 at Amazon

Prime Day may technically be over, but one of its better TV deals is hanging around. The 75-inch version of Samsung's The Frame is currently still 33% off. We like the set because of its unique, artwork-like design, but anyone looking for an ultra-slim, 4K smart TV will find it appealing. It has a massive QLED display, it's packed full of tech, it comes with its own slim-fit wall mount, and right now, you can get one for just under $2,000.

Why the 75-inch Samsung The Frame should be your next TV

They say a picture is worth 1,000 words, but what about a 4K picture with streaming access to thousands of digital art pieces? That's a big part of The Frame TV's shine. It has this big, beautiful, anti-reflection matte display, customizable bezels (frames), and access to Samsung's Art Store, which features over 2,000 pieces of new and classic works of art. So you could be looking at a beautiful piece from Théodore Géricault one minute and then turn the game on and watch grown men run through each other the next.

Fancy art stuff aside, The Frame also happens to be a fantastic television set. The aforementioned QLED display measures 75 inches and features Quantum Dot technology and Quantum HDR for beautiful colors and detail. There's also 3D surround sound with object tracking and Dolby Atmos support and a robust Samsung smart TV system that supports all your favorite apps and voice assistants. This thing packs an unbelievable amount of technology, considering its size, and it can just hang, unassumingly, on your wall once you add a frame to hide its already thin bezels.

We should note that a lot of the art stuff — the different colored bezels, premium digital art, etc. —will cost extra. The Art Store subscription is $6 per month, and the bezels are around $150, but vary depending on TV size and do go on sale, just as the TV itself does. But again, it might be worth looking at The Frame as a good TV that happens to do some neat art tricks instead of as an expensive digital art frame, which happens to have a built-in TV. Either way, just don't wait too long to jump on this deal — we don't know how much longer it'll be around.