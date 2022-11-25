Source: Samsung Samsung Frame TV (2022) $1000 $1500 Save $500 The Frame TV is more than just a TV; it's a piece of equipment that can add a touch of class to an already classy living room. An ultra-slim design with a pristine fit and finish means it won't seem out of place in the fanciest homes. Buy at Samsung Buy at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy

The high-end technology packed into Samsung's The Frame TV delivers a sharp, bold picture with smooth motion and immersive, accurate colors, but that's not what sets this designer television apart from the rest. Instead, it's recognizable because instead of looking like a bulky home appliance, it's engineered to closely resemble a piece of art hanging on your wall. And while it's usually quite expensive, it tends to see decent discounts around the holidays, especially on Black Friday.

It's perfect for households that want to enjoy content at all times of day, but don't want to turn TV watching into the centerpiece of the room. Its minimalist appearance, as well as features like Art Mode, which brings renowned historical paintings right to your screen, make it the best TV to have around when you're not actively watching it.

Why The Frame TV from Samsung is so great

Of the many great 4K TVs available today, most of them are pretty clearly big, electronic appliances sitting on a table or bolted to the wall. Samsung's gone all-out to deliver an interesting selection of high-end entertainment equipment, of which The Frame is a part. Instead of a bulky, plastic box, The Frame closely resembles, well, a picture frame, and isn't too difficult to pass off as a piece of art when not in use.

Of course, ambiance represents the whole point of this kind of novel TV design. But lest you think Samsung is skimping on technology, The Frame comes equipped with a high-contrast display panel, remarkably accurate colors (even before manual calibration), and a wide color gamut due partially to quantum dot filtration.

Gamers and home theater PC users will also appreciate its capable connectivity. Low input lag and excellent motion handling make it great for the most fast-paced console titles, and it makes an excellent PC monitor in most instances. If we had to pick out one fault with The Frame, it would be the lack of local dimming, which leads to less-than-perfect HDR support. Nonetheless, it still supports the increasingly popular HDR10+ standard in addition to high peak brightness and 24p judder removal. Altogether, it's great for movies, TV shows, and sports games, night or day.