Hiding in the sea of Prime Day TV deals are some massive discounts on Samsung's popular 4K set, The Frame. For those unfamiliar with it, The Frame is a QLED 4K television line that features a matte display, customizable bezels, and an ultra-slim design. The idea is that the device looks like a piece of art — equipped with a library of digital artwork to stream — to help it blend in with your decor rather than stick out like other appliances. The TVs are typically fairly expensive, but today we have discounts of up to $1,200.

Samsung is clearly targeting a specific audience here with its mix of art and technology, but honestly, anyone looking for an ultra-slim 4K TV will enjoy this set. It features an edge-lit QLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and supports most major HDR standards. For connectivity, it has four of the latest HDMI 2.1 ports, 2 USB ports, one optical output, and of course, there's Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity on board. The software is built on Samsung's Tizen OS, and it's compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung's own SmartThings platform.

The 85-inch Frame TV includes a white bezel, but additional colors like Brown or Brick Red can be purchased to better match your desired aesthetic. It also comes with a slim-fit wall mount that allows you to hang The Frame flush against the wall to really make it look like artwork. Speaking of art, the TV also comes with access to Samsung's Art Store, which features over 2,000 new and classic pieces of digital art that can be displayed on your mammoth screen.

Other sizes of The Frame on sale

That $1,200 discount is on the 85-inch model — the largest in the line — and brings the cost down to $3,300. If that's too much screen for you, the other sizes are on sale too. The 85-inch obviously carries the bigger discount, but the 55-inch is a great value at just under $1,000. So, it really just depends on what your needs and budget are.

Again, The Frame isn't going to be for everyone. And if the art thing doesn't appeal to you, don't think of it like that. Think of it as a high-end, high-tech TV that is so impossibly thin, it almost disappears into the wall when you turn it off. That's pretty neat. Grab The Frame TV while you can at these discounted prices. Speaking of discount prices, there are plenty of other amazing Smart Home deals available to make your every day even more tech-savvy.