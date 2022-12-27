Samsung deserves recognition for its work bringing Google’s improvements in Android 13 to its users as it delivered One UI 5 to phones worldwide at an impressive pace. The software update brought a few much-needed features to some of our favorite Samsung phones like the Galaxy S22 Plus, including new Good Lock modules and simplified lock screen customization. Come 2023, the manufacturer will announce the new Galaxy S23 series, but before we get there, Samsung already appears to be putting a new One UI release through its paces.

Samsung has been spotted testing a One UI 5.1 update based on Android 13, according to a recent tweet by @SamSWUpdate (via SamMobile). For now, an update bearing version number S90xEXXU2CVL7 is undergoing testing on the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. While we haven't yet seen any direct evidence, given the timing of this test, it doesn't sound unreasonable that we might expect to see the Galaxy S23 series arrive running One UI 5.1 out of the box.

Samsung's been promising faster software updates, and we hope One UI 5.1 will quickly find its way to older Samsung phones. So far, though, we haven't heard anything in specific about the features or changes the One UI 5.1 update includes. It would be great if additional lock screen customization options were in the cards — One UI 5 already allows changing the clock style and wallpaper, but the promised ability to customize lock screen notifications isn’t here yet, and One UI 5.1 could deliver the change. But for the moment, that's just wishful thinking.