Samsung just launched its flagship Galaxy S22 lineup not even two weeks ago, but the electronics giant says more reveals are on the way before the end of the month. This week the company announced its Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 event and hinted at what's in store.

The Samsung Galaxy event will stream on the eve of MWC 2022's official February 28 kickoff in Barcelona, and from the teaser provided with the announcement, it looks like the company will be highlighting its existing watches and folding devices. We also see Samsung share its plans to introduce the next generation of Galaxy Book laptops.

With these new Galaxy Book models, Samsung says we can expect better battery life and improved overall performance, as well as strengthened security standards to face a substantial increase in cybercrime dating back to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic (fact-check on the rise in cyber-attacks: According to Interpol, this is true).

MWC officially begins February 28 and ends on March 3. Samsung's Galaxy Event starts livestreaming on YouTube February 27 at 1 PM EST, 7 PM CET.

Everyone hated the new WhatsApp contact list UI, so it's moving back to the old one No to favorites; yes to all contacts

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email