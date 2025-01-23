Summary Samsung teased its upcoming tri-folding phone during the Galaxy S25 Unpacked 2025 event.

The company's product roadmap included hints of a tri-fold alongside XR and AR devices.

Despite competition, Samsung aims to expand its foldable lineup with a tri-fold device soon.

Samsung kicked off 2025 with the highly anticipated launch of the Galaxy S25 series at its January Unpacked event. While the spotlight was on the Galaxy S25 lineup and the new Galaxy AI features, that wasn't all Samsung had to showcase.

The company also showcased its Android XR headset for the first time and teased the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge (previously rumored as the Galaxy S25 Slim). But the biggest surprise? A brief glimpse of Samsung's long-rumored tri-folding phone.

During the keynote, Samsung's Head of Customer Experience, Jay Kim, took the stage to discuss how Gemini Live on the Galaxy S25 series. He said that multimodal AI will transform interactions across smartphones, wearables, and even new form factors like "multi-fold" and XR devices, which were shown on the screen behind him.

This brief roadmap of its future products also included what looked like a tri-folding phone, something we haven't seen from Samsung before. The company didn't provide any official details — not even a name or launch timeline — but the fact that the device was showcased on stage confirms that Samsung is working on such a device behind the scenes.

The Galaxy S25 event dropped a subtle hint about Samsung's tri-fold ambitions

It's no secret that Samsung has been working on a tri-folding foldable phone. The device has been the subject of numerous leaks over the past few months, with some rumors suggesting it might not launch until early next year. Despite the wait, speculation around the device has been persistent ever since Huawei launched its Mate XT.

Samsung has been in the foldable market for years, regularly showcasing innovative prototypes — including at CES just weeks ago. However, the company has faced growing competition in the past couple of years, with rivals launching thinner foldables and even multi-fold devices.

The company is rumored to be preparing the release of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and a more affordable Galaxy Z Flip FE later this year, but it's clear the company has its sights set on a tri-folding phone as well. The only question that remains is when it will finally become a reality.