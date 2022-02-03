The Galaxy S22 launch is just days away now, and even though we know nearly everything there is to know about all three devices, it's still quite an exciting time. If you're dreaming about which cases you might be buying with your Samsung store credit, a new leak is presenting even more options than we've seen before.

On the heels of recent leather and Clear View cases, a whole slate of accessories has appeared online. TechInsider on Twitter posted a gallery showcasing all of the various ways to protect the S22, and many of them look reminiscent of last year's lineup for Samsung's foldables.

For example, the company has brought back its strap-based case this time around, last seen on the Galaxy Z Flip3. The strap is even more striking than before, offering a sharp lime green color with "22" emblazoned on the back. One thing's for sure: no one's going to mistake your new phone for last year's model.

It's not the only unique-looking case in this lineup. Samsung's rigid "Protective Standing Case" returns from the S21 series, complete with a built-in kickstand and now available in several different colors. White, blue, and purple are all shown off, as are contrasting stand hues. We're also getting another look at the company's basic silicone covers in a multitude of different colorways, perfect for mixing and matching with your S22.

Finally, some clear cases — including ones with metallic stands and interchangeable plates — are ideal for keeping your device on display without going unprotected.

At this point, there's not much left for Samsung to surprise us with at next week's event. We're pretty excited to get our hands on the new phones — especially the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which promises to fill the Note-shaped hole in our hearts. If you're planning to pick up any of these phones, make sure you reserve a pre-order spot for $50 in Samsung credit.

