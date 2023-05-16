The Samsung Galaxy S23 series has some of the best Android phones in it, but this isn't enough for everyone. Specifically, the military and other organizations concerned with security, extra features, and rugged exteriors may not be happy with the standard edition. That's where Samsung's new "Tactical Edition" Samsung Galaxy S23 comes in. And no, it doesn't come with a camouflaged or extremely rugged exterior.

The badass Tactical Edition name comes with some pretty badass capabilities. Well, badass if you're deployed on a mission, that is. It was announced by Samsung during the Special Operations Forces Week 2023 (basically CES for the military), and it comes with software that will come in handy for military personnel (via SamMobile). There are apps such as ATAK, or Android Team Awareness Kit, to enhance situational awareness, and BATDOK, or Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit, to monitor the vitals of patients and have a complete outlook of them, with quick ways to act and distribute information.

Otherwise, this is pretty much the same Galaxy S23 device you have in your pocket, with some small tweaks to make it more durable in the field. It retains the IP68 certification of the regular model, but it's protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+ rather than Victus 2, and it has an "Armor" Aluminum metal frame. So really, the biggest things changing here are on the software side, meeting the strict requirements of the NSA and the military. Samsung didn't even show any photos or renders of the device, other than an obscure front view of the phone with the words "Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition." It will, however, come with a rugged, military-grade case that can be chest-mounted or forearm-mounted.

It's not the first time Samsung launches a Tactical Edition of one of its smartphones. Samsung has also launched one for the Galaxy S20 all the way back in 2020, and a few others have preceded it. If the case for the S23 is anything like the one in the S20, it's actually pretty cool. In the meantime, you'll have to stick with the regular consumer-grade S23 phones.