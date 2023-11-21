Black Friday is a great time to pick up a budget Android tablet. They are heavily discounted during the shopping season, providing even more value for money. If you have been eyeing picking up a cheap Samsung tablet for a while now for content consumption or giving it to your kids, now is the time to do so. The biggest shopping event in the US is still a couple of days away, but Best Buy's Black Friday sale is already live, where it has discounted Samsung's tablets to as low as $100. And if you have the money to spend, you can save up to $400 on its Ultra tablets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Looking for a tablet with a large screen just for streaming Netflix or watching YouTube videos? The Galaxy A7 Lite is more than good enough for the job, especially at its discounted price of just $100. That's a sweet $60 off the device's MSRP. You can even use it as a smart home hub or turn it into a video-calling device if you frequently hold virtual meetings or online classes.

This is a low-end tablet, so keep your expectations in check. It packs 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM, so don't expect it to run the best Android games smoothly. But if you want a spare tablet for content consumption or for your kids to play around, the Tab A7 Lite would be a fantastic choice for $100.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Looking for a slightly more powerful Android tablet with a big screen for going through all your emails and office documents while on the go? Or want a bigger screen to watch your favorite YouTube creators? The Galaxy Tab A8 is the right step up from the Tab A7 Lite then. As a part of Best Buy's Black Friday sale, you can get it for $150, saving a whopping $80.

The Tab A8 packs a big 10.5-inch FHD+ LCD screen, giving you more room for any work you want to do. The stereo speakers and long battery life perfectly complement this. Its internals are not that impressive, though, and the base model only comes with 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM. So, playing heavy games on the tablet is out of the question.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

If you are ready to spend a bit more on a budget Android tablet this Black Friday, get the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. It packs a 10.4-inch 2K resolution screen with a more powerful Snapdragon 720G chipset with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM. You get all for only $200, with Best Buy taking a whopping $150 off the tablet's retail price for Black Friday.

Another highlight of the Tab S6 Lite is that it ships with an S Pen in the box. So, if you are an artist looking for a cheap Android tablet to buy this Black Friday for designing purposes, the Tab S6 Lite should be at the top of that list.

Remember that Best Buy's extended holiday return period is in effect now. So, for purchases made through December 30, you have until January 13 to return the product.

Also, note that all of Samsung's budget tablets mentioned above will no longer receive OS updates. If that's an issue for you, Best Buy offers stellar deals on more powerful and newer Galaxy tablets, which are worth checking out. This includes a sweet $50 off on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, which drops its price to $400. And if you have the money to spend, get the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with its massive 14.6-inch display for $1,200 after a $120 discount.