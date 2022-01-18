While all eyes are on Samsung right now for the upcoming Galaxy S22 series, it's not just phones we're looking forward to — the company's overdue for some new tablets, and we've been anticipating the launch of three Galaxy Tab S8 models. Its flagship tablet lineup took a break in 2021, with its only release being the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, and as such, stakes are high for the Samsung's next main entry. As we look forward to this hardware going official, it sure looks like Samsung has gotten ahead of itself and accidentally published a render of the high-end Tab S8 Ultra.

A tablet that definitely matches our expectations for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra currently shows up on a Bixby Voice support page (via 91mobiles). How do we know it's the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra? For one, it's a render of a Samsung tablet with a notch, and only the Tab S8 Ultra is expected to come with one. The design appears to match what we've seen in leaked CAD renders, so this doesn't seem to be a generic stand-in.

Samsung shows the tablet attached to some sort of stand or keyboard accessory. So far we haven't picked up any details specifically about this add-on, but if it's anything like the situation with previous generations, expect it to be sold separately. The latest rumors have us looking forward to a Tab S8 Ultra running the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It might also have an 11,200 mAh battery and a rear 12MP sensor, while the front notch could get dual 12MP cameras. Expect the tablet to ship running One UI 4.1 based on Android 12.

We don't have any specifics on when the tablet will be announced — but if renders are already slipping out from Samsung itself, it shouldn't be much longer. Maybe it will be debut alongside the Galaxy S22 series? Only time will tell.

How to sign up for an app beta through the Google Play Store Join a beta program and live on the bleeding edge

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email