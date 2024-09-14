Take 36% off Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) $210 $330 Save $120 The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite packs a Samsung Exynos 1280 chip and features a 10.4-inch LCD screen. In addition, you get a large 7,040mAh battery, along with stereo speakers and an S Pen stylus that can be used for drawing and taking notes. It's a versatile tablet with plenty of perks that now comes in at a phenomenal price of just $210. $210 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was released just a few months back, and while it might not have all the firepower of its pricier Galaxy Tab S9 siblings, it's still a tablet to consider if you're looking to get something on the cheap that offers a lot of versatility. As far as the main highlights of this device, you're going to be getting a tablet that looks quite sleek and also has a respectable 10.4-inch screen that's great for web browsing and media consumption.

Related Samsung's latest tablet tackles the iPad from the bottom The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) features two upgrades over its predecessor

In addition, the tablet offers great battery life and comes with an S Pen stylus that's great for note-taking and sketching too. Of course, the real draw here is going to be the price. Normally, this tablet has a retail price of $330. But in this limited-time deal from Amazon, you can score a hefty discount that knocks $120 off, which drops it down to its lowest yet.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite?

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite looks the part when it comes to a tablet, but it's the fine details that really matter here, like a reliable build that offers great durability. As mentioned before, you get a 10.4-inch LCD screen and the tablet is powered by Samsung's Exynos 1280 SoC that's paired with 4GB RAM. In addition, the tablet comes with 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card.

On the rear of the tablet, you're going to get an 8MP camera, along with a 5MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls. The tablet also packs a large 7,040mAh battery that is good for long sessions of watching movies or browsing the web. There's also plenty of connectivity here with a USB-C port for charging, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.3.

As mentioned before, this tablet also comes with Samsung's S Pen stylus that can be used to take notes, highlight some text, or draw some sketches. It's not something everyone will use, but it's a nice feature to have if you need it. And since this tablet is relatively new, you're going to get excellent software support with One UI 6.1 based on Android 14.

Best of all, you're getting a sweet discount on this tablet that drops it down to its lowest price, coming in at just $210 for a limited time. Of course, if you're searching for something a bit more substantial, and don't mind paying more, you can always check out some recommendations for the best tablets out right now.