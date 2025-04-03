Samsung T9 Portable SSD 4TB $280 $316 Save $36 The Samsung T9 is a top-tier USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C external SSD, available in sizes up to 4TB. It’s known for its impressive speeds of up to 2,000MB/s and is built with durability and high performance as key design priorities. $280 at Amazon

Portable SSDs are the way to go if you're looking for a drive that's compact, offers tons of storage space, and delivers when it comes to performance. While there are tons of options to choose from, we think Samsung makes some of the best portable SSDs that you can buy, with its T9 model sitting at the top of the brand's lineup.

For a limited time, you can score the 4TB model for less, as it drops to a record-low price of just $280. While this discount might not seem steep, this is the cheapest price we've seen on this model in quite some time. So, if you've been holding out, now's going to be a great time to buy.

What's great about Samsung's T9 portable SSD?

Samsung's T9 portable SSD is one of the best models that you can buy from Samsung. While it's plenty compact, being able to easily fit in a pant pocket, what makes it truly special is its performance numbers, which can reach up to 2,000MB/s. Not only does this number apply to the read speeds, but you can also achieve write speeds this fast as well.

In addition, this speed can also be sustained during long data transfers, which means you can get things done faster when you need to. There's also enhanced thermal protection in place as well that helps the drive perform at its best. For these reasons and more, this portable SSD is the ideal storage partner for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more.

Let's not forget that this portable SSD is also pretty rugged as well, being able to handle drops of up to 9.8 feet. You also get protection for your information as well, with support for AES 256-bit hardware encryption. For the most part, you really can't go wrong here, so grab this 4TB model at this price while you can.