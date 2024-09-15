Samsung T9 Portable SSD 4TB $350 $550 Save $200 The Samsung T9 is the much-anticipated upgrade from the T7 Shield. It’s stylish, super durable (can handle drops from up to 3 meters), and boasts impressive speeds of up to 2,000MB/s. This deal is on the 4TB version, but there are also great offers on the 1TB and 2TB models, so you can pick the one that fits your needs best. $350 at Amazon

If you're low on storage for your laptop or phone and don't want to splurge on cloud storage, an external hard drive is a smart, budget-friendly solution. It gives you a reliable way to keep your important files safe. With so many external storage options available, the Samsung T9 is definitely one worth checking out.

Right now on Amazon, you can grab the Samsung T9 Portable SSD 4TB for just $350, down from its original $550 price tag—saving you $200. As Samsung’s latest high-performance drive, it comes in different storage options. This deal is a fantastic chance to boost your storage without overspending.

Why the Samsung T9 Portable SSD is worth your money

The Samsung T9 stands out from other external SSDs with its impressive read and write speeds of 2,000 MBps, just shy of the 2,600 MBps you get from internal NVME SSDs. This means it offers almost the same performance as an internal drive, making it perfect for high-demand tasks like gaming or video editing. Plus, the T9 keeps up those top speeds consistently, so you won't face performance drops or issues during extended use.

The Samsung T9 uses smart thermal management to keep its surface below 140°F (60°C), even during intense use, thanks to its Dynamic Thermal Guard technology. While any external drive can heat up with extended use, the T9’s advanced cooling system handles this well, keeping performance steady and safe.

The Samsung T9 is a major upgrade from the T7, offering double the speed and improved reliability. Its rugged design can handle drops from up to three meters. The T9 is built tough with a rubberized exterior that shields the SSD from shocks and impacts, making it highly durable and resilient. Plus, it features AES 256-bit hardware encryption for added security and comes with a solid five-year limited warranty, highlighting Samsung’s dedication to quality.