Storage is something that you can never have enough of, no matter what kind of device you're using. Thankfully, plugging up an external storage drive isn't too much of a pain nowadays thanks to USB-C, and it can be extremely compact and lightweight if you manage to grab the right one. With that said, if you've been looking around for one, we definitely recommend going with a portable SSD. Not only are you going to get a compact and light design, but you're also going to get storage that offers excellent performance too.

While there are plenty of brands out there, we recommend sticking with Samsung's T7 drive, as it's our favorite SSD for Chromebooks and can also be used with other devices like smartphones and tablets as well. And right now, you can score a pretty good deal on the 1TB model which now comes in 55% below its original retail price, making it an absolute steal at just $72.50.

What's great about the Samsung T7 portable SSD?

The Samsung T7 portable SSD is great for a number of reasons, but one of its best features is that it performs quite well, offering read and write speeds that top out at up to 1,050 MB/s. With this kind of performance, you're getting an SSD that can handle pretty much handle anything that you can throw at it, so whether you're using this for a Chromebook, or just need it as an external drive to do video recording on the fly, the Samsung T7 is one of the those rare products that's cut out for the task.

In addition to excellent performance, you're also going to get excellent durability. While you won't get protection from dust and weather, this drive does pack some protection against shocks and bumps, and can even survive to keep your data intact from drops measuring up to six feet. Of course, we recommend trying to keep this device as safe as possible, because you wouldn't want to lose any precious data.

And just in case you do have any issues with this drive, Samsung provides a three-year warranty that will cover any defects. Again, the discount is pretty good here, with the drive coming in at just $72.50 for a limited time. So, if you've been wanting to get a external drive for your Chromebook and others devices, now's going to be the perfect time to shop.