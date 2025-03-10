Samsung T7 Shield $100 $170 Save $70 The Samsung T7 Shield is the ideal external storage drive for those constantly on the move, offering reliable data protection regardless of weather conditions thanks to its IP65-certified body. Right now, you can grab this 1TB model for just $100 in this limited-time deal. $100 at Amazon

A portable SSD is going to be one of the best ways to go if you're looking to stock up on storage. Not only are you going to get something compact, but it's also going to be extremely durable. And while there are plenty of different options to choose from, the Samsung T7 Shield is going to be one of our top choices.

Not only do you get excellent reliability, but Samsung also adds another layer of protection with this SSD that allows it to easily handle bumps and drops. For a limited time, Amazon is offering a substantial discount on this model that drops it down to just $100. This is 41% off the original price of the portable SSD, which makes it a fantastic time to buy.

What's great about the Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD?

Samsung makes some amazing products. And its storage solutions are no exception. The T7 Shield features excellent performance, with this 1TB drive reaching speeds of up to 1050MB/s. Not only that, but the casing on the outside of this portable SSD makes it possible to withstand bumps and drops, protected from falls of up to 9.8 feet.

In addition, you also get protection from dust and moisture thanks to its IP65 rating. Plus, it can still operate in extreme temperatures. This drive is compatible with computers, tablets, and smartphones. You can even use it for game consoles as well. Best of all, this portable SSD easily fits into your pocket thanks to its slender 13mm thickness and is lightweight at just 98 grams.

Of course, the recently discounted price is also a pretty good motivator as well. With this 1TB model coming in at just $100 for a limited time. If you need more storage space, this drive also comes in 2TB and 4TB storage options as well. Again, you'll want to be quick because this deal won't last long.