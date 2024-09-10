Samsung T7 Portable 4TB SSD $280 $480 Save $200 The Samsung T7 is a top-tier SSD, blazing through speeds of up to 1,050MB/s. With its 4TB capacity and a range of colors for a personal touch, it’s both powerful and customizable. And right now, you can grab it at a 42% discount. $280 at Amazon

A 1TB or 2TB portable SSD fills up fast when you're juggling thousands of files, and while a 4TB drive gets the job done, the steep price can turn people away. But if you're looking for plenty of storage space without blowing your budget, the Samsung T7 has you covered. It’s currently 42% off on Amazon, making it a pretty sweet deal for handling large amounts of data.

The 4TB Samsung T7 Portable is now just $279.99, knocking $200 off its original price. It’s only 18 cents shy of its all-time low on Amazon, making it a fantastic deal for anyone needing lots of portable storage.

Why the Samsung T7 SSD is worth your money

The Samsung T7 is a super versatile SSD, perfect for everything from moving large data files to backing up your important stuff. With read and write speeds up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, it handles big files like game downloads in no time. Plus, its speed makes it great for recording 4K 60fps videos directly, making life easier for content creators who need fast and smooth performance.

External SSDs might not reach the speeds of cutting-edge NVMe drives, but the Samsung T7's read and write speeds outpace any 2.5-inch SATA SSD. Its impressive performance comes from the USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface, which maxes out at 10Gbps. With a generous 4TB of space, it’s perfect for storing everything from massive work files and 4K videos to game data for the latest high-budget, high-profile titles. Plus, it’s small enough to fit in your pocket or backpack, making it incredibly portable without the bulk.

The Samsung T7 Portable is a standout external SSD for Chromebooks, delivering impressive speed while staying cool and compact. It's also 950% faster than a standard external hard drive. Built with a tough metal shell, it can handle drops from up to 6 feet and resist shocks. Plus, to cover all your bases, it comes with both a USB-A to USB-A cable and a USB-C to USB-A cable, so it’ll connect seamlessly with both old and new devices.