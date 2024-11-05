Samsung T7 Portable SSD $280 $480 Save $200 This is the drive you want if you're looking for lots of storage space in a really small package. Right now, the Samsung T7 portable SSD is down to its lowest price at $280 for the 4TB model. $280 at Amazon

Everyone knows that terrible feeling when you are trying to get things done, and your smartphone, tablet, or laptop suddenly warns you that you've run out of storage space. After that, it becomes a mad dash to try and clear out what isn't needed in order to continue with what you were doing. We've all been there, and it's one of the worst feelings when you're pressed for time or can't remedy the problem.

Luckily, there are tons of great storage options available nowadays, with microSD cards, external HDDs, and even portable SSDs as well. If you want something fast, compact, and light, a portable SSD is the way to go. And there's no better option than Samsung's T7 portable SSD, which offers tons of space, lots of speed, and can fit pretty much anywhere you need it to.

What's great about Samsung's T7 SSD?

While this drive's original MSRP was quite high at $480, we've seen some pretty good discounts in the past that brings it down to a much more affordable price. With that said, Amazon is now offering a stellar discount on the T7, which drops it down to its lowest price to date. For a limited time, you can score the 4TB model for $2800, which is $200 off.

As far as what you're getting, the Samsung T7 is cut out for anything that you can throw at it, with read and write speeds that top out at up to 1,050 MB/s. So if you're looking to transfer lots of data, this drive is going to get it done quickly. Furthermore, the SSD offers excellent durability, capable of surviving bumps and drops up to six feet.

Of course, it's also pretty reliable as well, with Samsung proving a three-year warranty on the drive just in case something goes wrong. Overall, this drive is extremely capable and right now it's discounted down to just $280, which makes it a great time to buy.