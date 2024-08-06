Lowest price yet at 46% off Samsung T5 EVO SSD $230 $425 Save $195 This 4TB portable SSD is ultra-compact and is now priced well below its original retail price, with a massive discount that knocks 46% off for a limited time. $230 at Amazon

Cloud backup services are amazing, especially because they are extremely convenient, but also offer a lot of storage for a fair price. But if you're looking to get your stuff backed up to physical media, then an SSD is the way to go. Not only are you getting a light and portable solution, SSD drives are also pretty durable as well. Now, there are a lot of different options when it comes to SSDs, but we think Samsung offers some of the best you can buy in 2024.

Related Best external hard drives and SSDs for Chromebooks in 2024 Expand your Chromebook's storage externally with one of these great drives

With that said, some of the larger storage models can be quite expensive, which is why we think this Samsung 4TB T5 EVO SSD hits a sweet spot, providing a lot of storage space for a superb price. Right now, you can score this drive for 46% off retail, bringing it down to its lowest price yet at $229.99. We know that isn't cheap by any means, but this is a great discount if you've been looking for a drive that provides a lot of storage.

What's great about Samsung's T5 EVO SSD?

Now, the biggest benefit of this drive is that it delivers a ton of storage space, coming in at 4TB. But it also provides pretty good performance as well, with sequential read speeds of up to 460MB/s. Perhaps most important of all is that this drive can be used for a variety of devices, like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more.

And as stated before, this device is built to handle everyday travel with protection from bumps and drops up to six feet. Of course, you'll also be covered with AES 256-bit encryption, which will keep your files safe when necessary. And you can expect consistent performance here as well thanks to Samsung's Dynamic Thermal Guard technology.

Overall, you really can't go wrong with this device if you're looking for lots of storage at a great price. While you could go with an external hard drive for the best bang for your buck, we think that this option is going to be much more reliable, compact, and will also provide better transfer speeds too. So get this deal while you can because at this price it won't last long.