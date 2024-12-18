Your changes have been saved Samsung T5 EVO SSD $400 $689 Save $289 The Samsung T5 Evo is tough, compact, and fast, and with this deal you can grab 8TB of storage space for $400. $400 at Samsung $400 at Best Buy $400 at Amazon

Phones, tablets, and other devices are as good as ever, and as we rely on them more and more, it becomes even clearer just how important it is to back up our digital lives just in case something goes wrong. For that reason and more, it makes perfect sense to invest in an external drive with a lot of capacity, which is why we'd like to point you toward the Samsung T5 Evo.

The 8TB version of the speedy solid state drive is currently going for $400, and while that may seem a little hefty, it's a savings of as much as $289, depending on which retailer you prefer to purchase from. It's also the lowest price we've seen on the 8TB model.

Why you should buy the 8TB Samsung T5 Evo SSD

In many ways the Samsung T5 Evo is a professional-grade storage option. It delivers transfer speeds of up to 460MB/s, which is about as good as you'll find among the best external hard drives and SSDs. It does this through USB 3.2 connectivity, which makes it compatible with a number of devices, including USB-C enabled phones, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers.

But while it's a bit of a no-brainer for professional content creators, the T5 Evo should also be at the top of many people's list of storage options. There's a lot you can do with 8TB of storage space, and for most people it's enough to back up all of their digital files several times over. It's a great solid state drive to keep connected to your computer for regular use, or to keep in a drawer and fire up to back up your files once per year.

The T5 Evo is also perfect when it comes to portability. It's super durable, with a tough build, an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, and the ability to withstand a drop of nearly 10 feet. It's also incredibly compact. It can easily tuck into a pant pocket or your backpack, and it has a handle-like design on one end that makes it easy to attach.

While the Samsung T5 Evo is a popular choice among content creators, anyone who captures media on a somewhat regular basis can benefit from adding it to their workflow. This 8TB model is available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung for $400, which is the lowest price we've seen on this SSD and there are plenty of good reasons to make this purchase.