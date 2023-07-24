The Samsung Unpacked event is right around the corner, and we almost know everything there is to know about what devices will be released and what they will pack thanks to extensive leaks. It’s clear that Samsung is looking further ahead already, likely developing the next generation of phones and foldables at this very moment. According to a new report, the next-generation Galaxy flagship phones might not be good news for everyone, as Samsung could switch back to its Exynos chips in Europe and other regions.

Pocket-lint cites a source saying that Samsung will bring back an Exynos chipset for its midrange Galaxy S23 FE, corroborating results that popped up on Geekbench earlier. It’s unclear if there will be multiple versions of this phone with different processors or just one with the Exynos chip. According to the earlier Geekbench results, the performance of the chip tested would fit the Exynos 2200. The Galaxy S23 FE might launch as early as this year, so we could get confirmation on this sooner rather than later.

Pocket-lint further reports that Samsung is also exploring to return to Exynos in some regions with next year’s Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup, with Europe named as the most prominent market. An analyst the publication spoke to doubts that the company would go for a full reversal in Europe, though, saying that it makes more sense for Samsung to switch to Exynos in some smaller markets.

Samsung used to sell its flagship Galaxy S series in two variants all the way up to this year’s Galaxy S23 series, which is equipped with Snapdragon chips around the globe. Exynos processors have historically exhibited worse performance and poorer quality than Snapdragon flagship chipsets, which is why Samsung fans and owners were pleased to see the full switch to Snapdragon.

The new report highlights a dilemma that Samsung faces. The company seems to understand that the processors from its competitor are often better than its own, with a partnership between the two from 2022 casting doubt on the future of Exynos. However, it still makes sense for Samsung to stay in the business to keep itself independent of other manufacturers, and one way to showcase that it trusts its own processors’ quality is to put them into its flagship lineup.