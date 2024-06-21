Summary Samsung's upcoming Unpacked event will reveal a number of new devices with similar designs to their predecessors, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

The Buds 3 series bucks this trend and will feature a design similar to Apple's AirPods, with a long stem and silicone tips, as well as a top-opening charging case.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra, confirmed by a Samsung listing and rumored to have a particularly unique design, will come in a 47mm LTE version with a titanium body, a 600mAh battery, and a price tag of around $700.

Samsung's summer Unpacked event is almost upon us, and we already know that the South Korean tech giant is set to unveil a stacked lineup of devices at the event.

We recently saw images of dummy devices, including the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, with minor changes, indicating an almost identical design to their predecessors, crease included. Elsewhere, leaks surrounding the Buds 3 series suggest that Samsung is copying the design of Apple's first-gen AirPods and the AirPods Pro, and the upcoming Galaxy Buds will sport a long stem with silicone tips. Moreover, if that wasn't enough, the Buds 3 series will reportedly feature a top-opening charging case that looks exactly like the second-gen AirPods Pro's case, albeit in a different color and with a transparent top.

We also expect to see the Galaxy Watch 7 series at the event, alongside a new higher-end variant, details about which have been sparse up until now.

Samsung itself has now confirmed the reported higher-end variant, and all confusion surrounding its exact name has been dispelled. As pointed out by 91Mobiles, the wearable made its way to Samsung's live support page in Canada, donning the name "Galaxy Watch Ultra," (via 9to5Google).

Even though the wearable will be announced alongside the Galaxy Watch 7, it won't be a part of the series. The "Ultra" moniker will likely denote a standalone series, much like the Apple Watch Ultra line. In a similar fashion to the iPhone maker, Samsung's next-gen Ultra wearable would possibly be called Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, and so on.

Apart from the exact name, the support page listing also confirmed the Ultra watch's model number to be SM-L705F. While the support page has swiftly been taken down, a simple Google Search for "SM-L705F" shows the top two results to be of Samsung's support site, with one clearly mentioning the Galaxy Watch Ultra, as seen in the screenshot above. Opening the results, however, leads to a 404 error.

The leak offers some clarity on the Watch Ultra's specifications

Source: 91Mobiles

The removed support page also indicated that the wearable will be available in 47mm and with LTE connectivity. This is likely the only Ultra variant Samsung will sell, with no Bluetooth-only option. The watch is slightly smaller than the Apple Watch Ultra, which is available in 49mm, and the same size as Samsung's Watch 6 Classic, which comes in exactly at 47mm.

What we already know

Although the Watch Ultra will only be available in a 47mm LTE version, potential buyers will reportedly have the option to choose between two colorways. Samsung might sell the wearable in a dark brushed gray and an almost-white finish. It will reportedly have a titanium body, alongside IP68 and 10ATM water resistance, MIL-STD 810H durability, and a large 600mAh battery, which should appeal to athletes and adventurers alike. The 600mAh battery is bigger than the Apple Watch Ultra 1 and 2's 542mAh and 564mAh cells, respectively.

Additionally, the Ultra watch is set to cost roughly $700 in the US, which makes it cheaper than both the Watch Ultra 1 and 2, but (way) more expensive than Samsung's Watch 6, Watch 6 Classic and the Watch 5 Pro.