Summary A new leak shares some of the Samsung devices we can expect this summer.

Some of the highlights include Samsung Ring, Galaxy Watch FE, Galaxy Book Edge 4 Pro, Galaxy Buds 3, and Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra.

No dates yet but these could be announced during Samsung's summer Unpacked event.

If the past is any indication, like clockwork, we should expect new Samsung devices to arrive sometime in the summer. While Samsung has yet to announce its Unpacked event, we're now getting a clearer picture of what's to come thanks to a reliable leak that gives us the names of some of the devices set to take the stage in a matter of months.

Related Best Samsung phones in 2024 There's an amazing Samsung phone out there for every size and budget

Evan Blass, better known as @evleaks on X, has shared a large list of devices that will reportedly make their debuts relatively soon. And since this is Samsung, we're looking at a lot of new devices in the pipeline. While the brand's new foldables will still remain the key focus for a lot of people, there are some notable products on this list that will no doubt generate some added excitement.

Coming strong with lots of devices

This leak gives us an early preview of what to expect with Samsung's upcoming summer lineup. As you can see, there are a ton of devices here, with everything from laptops, earbuds, wearables, and more. Perhaps the highlights here are the Samsung Ring, which the brand has slowly been trickling out information about since it was first announced back in January. Alongside the ring, it looks like Samsung could also finally debut a new and more affordable smartwatch with the Galaxy Watch FE.

In addition to the above, the Galaxy Book Edge 4 and Edge 4 Pro were also shared, but these have been announced today, alongside some new audio products as well, with the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro. And last but certainly not least, new wearables with the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch 7 Ultra. The final product on this list could be huge, as Samsung has not released a refreshed Pro model watch for some time.

Of course, we still have some time to wait before the official launch date. And while Samsung hasn't shared any details about when its upcoming Unpacked event will take place, industry insiders say that it will take place on July 11, which, if the case, isn't too far off. With that said, this could be another big summer for Samsung, with high expectations coming thanks to the expected debuts of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6.