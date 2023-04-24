Each August, Samsung typically holds its second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year to show off its newest devices. It's usually a big show, with everything from new phones to smartwatches on the agenda. This year, it sounds like Unpacked might be coming a little sooner than we'd thought.

In 2022, the second Samsung Galaxy Unpacked was held on August 10. The headliner at that event was the Galaxy Z Fold 4, a follow-up to the Z Fold 3 Samsung announced in 2021. The company also debuted the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 as well as the Galaxy Buds 2.

Rumor has it that instead of August this year, the company is eyeing July for the big event. According to SamMobile, Samsung is considering having the gala during the final week of July instead of August, specifically somewhere between July 25–27. While that only represents a bump of about two weeks from its regularly-scheduled time, it suggests that Samsung is anxious to show off what it’s been working on.

In terms of what we expect to see at the event, the Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, and Watch 6 are all rumored to make an appearance.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5, with its bigger cover screen and fold-flat hinge, could debut as soon as July

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 are both expected to come running an updated version of Samsung’s One UI software. Based on current rumors, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have a similar design to the Fold 4 with an updated hinge. Like most phone updates, it’s also expected to be both lighter and thinner than its predecessor as well as come rocking a faster processor and updated camera.

We haven’t heard a ton of about what to expect from the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in terms of specs, but the device has been tipped to get a larger main exterior display and an additional second external ticker display that will show the time and other icons. And the Galaxy Watch 6 might score a larger display as well as a faster chipset.

Of course, all of that info is currently just rumored, so things could change before the Galaxy Unpacked event takes place, whenever that ends up happening.