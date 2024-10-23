Samsung has quietly built a suite of impressive productivity apps and services on Windows, including Samsung Notes, Gallery, SmartThings, Samsung Studio, and Quick Share. However, the company limits its potential and misses an opportunity by keeping these apps exclusive to its Samsung Galaxy Book lineup. In this post, I argue that Samsung should embrace a wider audience and release these apps to all Windows devices. This strategic move would benefit Samsung Galaxy phone users and solidify Samsung's ecosystem and brand presence in the competitive PC market.

5 Samsung is clearly not a leader in the PC space

Samsung produces excellent hardware with the Galaxy Book series. Still, the company holds a small percentage of the global PC market compared to the dominant players. The South Korean giant unnecessarily limits its apps and services to the Galaxy Book lineup. After all, a Samsung laptop isn't a natural choice for Galaxy phone users.

Samsung can bridge this gap by offering its apps and services to other Windows devices. Imagine a scenario where a Galaxy S24 Ultra user can seamlessly access Samsung Notes or SmartThings on their Dell or HP laptop. It can deliver a cohesive user experience for its loyal customer base and encourage them to stay within Samsung's app ecosystem. For a power user, if their favorite app, let's say Samsung Notes, isn't available on the desktop, they might switch to a cross-platform solution like OneNote or Evernote.

4 Galaxy apps are actually good

Samsung apps are frequently ridiculed as mediocre copies of Google's services on Android. However, this perception is far from the truth. One UI apps are good. Samsung invested heavily in its software ecosystem, and it shows. These apps are feature-rich, well-designed, and easily give Google and Microsoft a run for money.

Apps like Samsung Notes, SmartThings, Gallery, Tasks, and Flow deserve a larger audience on Windows. Samsung does a disservice to its users and its software by keeping them exclusive to Galaxy Books.

3 Boost app adoption and improvement

Source: Unsplash / Wikimedia Commons

With the increased availability of Samsung apps on Windows devices, more people will use them and generate valuable data on behavior, preferences, and pain points. A larger user base generates more feedback, bug reports, and feature requests. This helps Samsung identify and resolve issues, resulting in faster development cycles and more frequent updates.

Exposing Samsung's productivity apps and services to the wider Windows market puts them in competition with established players. This competitive pressure pushes Samsung to innovate and improve its offerings to stay relevant and attract users. Imagine Samsung Notes borrowing some of the top OneNote features or the Gallery app adopting AI goodies from Microsoft Photos.

Such feedback also improves the One UI app on Samsung phones and tablets. This benefits everyone, as Samsung's apps become more polished, powerful, and feature-rich.

2 Embrace openness and accessibility

We live in a world where cross-platform is the norm. Even Apple, which is often criticized for restricting its apps and services, is exploring rival platforms like Android and Windows. Limiting apps to Galaxy Books creates an artificial barrier that frustrates users and hinders productivity.

Opening up and moving away from its closed ecosystem would benefit users and boost Samsung's image as a leader in innovation and accessibility.

1 Gives a glimpse of the Galaxy ecosystem

Source: Samsung

Make no mistake! I don't advocate that Samsung release all its goodies on rival Windows devices. The South Korean giant can smartly release relevant ones and retain certain functions for Galaxy Book users. Features like flawless Galaxy Buds switching between tablet, laptop, and phone, as well as the ability to take calls from the laptop, can remain limited to the Galaxy Book.

Imagine this: A Windows user downloads Samsung Notes and explores its seamless syncing with their Samsung phone. They try SmartThings and realize how effortlessly they can control their smart home devices. This strategy can be powerful. Users get a taste of the Galaxy experience through the apps and are enticed by the exclusive features only a Galaxy Book offers.

This is the power of offering a glimpse of the Galaxy ecosystem. By opening key apps to Windows users, Samsung can provide a taste of seamless connectivity, potentially pushing them to consider a Galaxy Book as their next purchase.

Expand the Galaxy ecosystem

Thanks to its dominant position in the phone and tablet space, Samsung has a unique opportunity to elevate its presence in the PC space. The company can take a strategic route to showcase its software power and provide users with greater choice. The company can even display its Galaxy AI magic on the latest Copilot+ PCs.