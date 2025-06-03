Summary One UI 7 is out for a popular mid-range Galaxy phone in the US.

New features in the One UI 7 update include app icons, animations, widgets, and AI features.

One UI 9 will be the last major update to be rolled out to this mid-range phone.

Samsung's Android 15-based One UI 7 update is now available on all the company's eligible flagship phones, including some of the last premium ones, like the Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Flip 3. These Galaxy models started receiving the update a couple of months ago, which is around the same time the company promised to complete the rollout by the end of July.

Last month, Samsung came up with a full list of remaining affordable Galaxy devices that will receive the One UI 7 update in June. It started rolling out the update to one of its popular mid-range phones, the Galaxy A54, in Asian and European markets a bit earlier than June. However, for Galaxy S54 owners in the US, the update indeed comes at the time promised earlier.