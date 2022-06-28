There's a great selection of cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, but if you're in Korea, you're about to get even more options. At least, that is, if you like Starbucks. It might not be the very first name that comes to mind when you think about cases, but if you're the number one fan of walking into a coffee shop, sitting down with your MacBook, and asking for a venti iced white chocolate mocha, these might be the cases to get.

Samsung has partnered with Starbucks in South Korea to make new coffee-themed cases for the Galaxy S22 lineup. Cases for the Galaxy S22 and S22+ are pretty simple, with a green/gray colorway and the Starbucks logo on it (with the gray one also having a cheesy "Count stars in your galaxy" tagline), while the ones for the Galaxy S22 Ultra go the extra mile. They're strap cases, but one of them is themed like a Starbucks order receipt.

If you look at the cases for the Galaxy Buds, those get even cheesier. You have a normal black case with a Starbucks logo, but you also have another one that's themed like a cup of coffee, complete with the mug's handle. These are compatible with the Galaxy Buds2, the Galaxy Buds Live, and the Galaxy Buds Pro. All the cases are made of eco-friendly materials.

If you're in South Korea, and you're enough of a Starbucks fan to get this, you can buy it starting tomorrow through the Starbucks app and on Starbucks' Naver store. We likely won't see this outside of Korea, though.