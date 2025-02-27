Summary Leaked firmware suggests internal testing of the One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S23 series is underway.

Galaxy S23 owners in South Korea are likely to get first dibs, but a global rollout should follow.

Rumors suggest One UI 7 beta will expand to older models and potentially roll out globally starting in April.

Excitement around One UI 7 has been dialed back a bit due to some unexpected delays. Samsung has been busy ironing out software quirks in the Galaxy S24 lineup, especially after Android 15 rolled out. That said, recent reports hint that the beta rollout could speed up soon. Rumor has it the program could expand to cover more devices, including older foldables—and even the Galaxy S23 series might get in on the action.

With the Galaxy S24 series already in beta testing, Samsung now seems to be shifting focus to the Galaxy S23 lineup. Leaked firmware screenshots, shared by tipster Tarun Vats on X, suggest the company is running internal tests before rolling out the One UI 7 beta to the 2023 flagship models.

The leaked firmware’s region-specific codes (S918N) hint that Samsung is starting with a Korea-focused testing phase. Nevertheless, it’s expected that the One UI 7 beta will eventually roll out to Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra users worldwide, similar to how the Galaxy S24 beta was handled. This seems to be Samsung’s usual move, kicking things off in its home market before going global.

So far, there’s no sign of test builds for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, or older Galaxy flagships. That likely means a stable One UI 7 update for those devices is still a few months out.