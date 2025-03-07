Summary
- One UI 8 is in early development for Galaxy S25, starting sooner than usual.
- The first test build for Android 16-based One UI 8 has been spotted on Samsung's servers.
- If development continues without delay, One UI 8 may be stable by late summer 2025.
Android 15-based One UI 7 is Samsung's latest smartphone software, and it's currently exclusive to the Galaxy S25 series. This week, Samsung announced that One UI 7 will begin rolling out to other devices beginning in April. Despite One UI 7's slow progress, Android 16-based One UI 8 is apparently already in testing. Samsung leaker Tarun Vats tweeted today that the first internal test build of One UI 8 has shown up on Samsung's servers.
According to Vats, development on One UI 8 has started two months earlier than normal, and the software is currently in testing on the Samsung Galaxy S25. That makes sense, considering Android 16 — which, again, is the foundation of One UI 8 — is itself arriving ahead of the typical Android release schedule, in June. Additionally, last month, leaker Ice Universe tweeted that One UI 8 would "arrive sooner than previously thought."
Google’s Head of Android on Gemini in your phone, Android 16's early release, the Pixel 6's extra life, and more
Google’s Sameer Samat speaks to Android Police
One UI 8: Coming this summer?
With the exception of One UI 7, annual One UI updates typically debut in the fall: stable One UI 6 hit the S23 in October 2023; One UI 5 arrived on the S22 series in October 2022. If One UI 8 is beginning development two months ahead of time, assuming there aren't any major delays, we could potentially see it in stable late this summer.
Thanks: Moshe