Summary Samsung SmartThings now syncs with YouTube Music, enhancing the festive vibe with synchronized lights and music beats.

Music Sync feature stands out by directly working with music streaming services instead of relying on microphones.

To enjoy this feature, you'll need a Samsung Galaxy device, Philips Hue lights, and a YouTube Music Premium subscription.

The holiday season is just around the corner, and smart devices make it easier than ever to set the festive mood — you can switch on Christmas tree lights or play music with just your voice. While apps like Google Home simplify smart device control, Samsung's SmartThings remains one of the best apps for managing compatible devices. Now, it's getting an exciting upgrade — support for YouTube Music in its Music Sync feature.

Samsung has announced that Music Sync, which already syncs smart lighting with various music streaming services, now works with YouTube Music. This means when you play music through SmartThings via YouTube Music, your compatible smart lights will sync seamlessly with the beats, creating a visually appealing vibe.

Additionally, the integration introduces new buttons in the Music Sync section of the SmartThings app. For example, tapping the Relax, Party, or Workout buttons will play the corresponding playlist on YouTube Music and sync your Philips Hue smart lights to the rhythm.

Music Sync in Samsung SmartThings now supports YouTube Music

Source: Samsung

The company claims Music Sync outperforms other similar systems that sync music beats with lights because it doesn't rely on microphones. Instead, Music Sync works directly with music streaming services, pulling audio information straight from the app to perfectly sync it with compatible SmartThings lights.

There is a catch, though — you'll need a Samsung Galaxy device, Philips Hue smart lights, and a YouTube Music Premium subscription for this to work. The feature isn't available to free YouTube Music users or SmartThings users on non-Samsung Android phones. Samsung says it plans to improve Music Sync "even further" and promises additional partner services will be available on the SmartThings app later this year.