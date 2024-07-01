Summary Samsung SmartThings adds Matter 1.2 support for enhanced smart home control.

New features include shareable routines, improved hub functionality, and Device Control for easier navigation and control.

SmartThings Energy enhancements help users save energy and earn Samsung Reward points.

Samsung’s SmartThings is about to improve, as the company has announced it’s finally including Matter 1.2 support. This will take your smart home to new heights, as new compatibilities will allow you to control almost everything you have connected to your network. And the new Device Control feature will make it even more versatile, as it will display larger cards to show you more controls for your devices.

Your smart home experience is about to improve thanks to the latest update available for Samsung’s SmartThings. Samsung has officially announced new features, including shareable routines, enhanced hub functionality, new device control, SmartThings Energy enhancements, and one of the most exciting additions, Matter 1.2 support (via 9to5Google). This last addition will enhance smart home ecosystems, as Matter is designed to make it easier for users to manage their devices and routines.

What do you get with the new features?

Source: Samsung

We start with Shareable Routines, which is a new feature that will allow users to share their daily routines with others, meaning you can easily share these automated tasks with friends, guests, and family.

A new Hub Manager in the SmartThings app will provide a central hub management interface to configure your smart home. This will be particularly useful when creating Hub groups with more types of SmartThing Hubs and enabling Hub Backups. This last one is meant to enable secondary hubs to serve as backups in case something goes wrong with your main Hub.

What’s so great about Matter 1.2?

Matter is designed to ensure that smart devices can communicate with each other regardless of the brand, making it easier for users to set up and control their smart home ecosystem. Which is perfect for those who own tons of smart products, as their smart lights, speakers, and more will be able to work seamlessly together, to enhance the smart home experience.

The new Matter 1.2 certification takes things to new heights, as it also includes support for refrigerators, room air conditioners, dishwashers, laundry washing machines, robotic vacuums, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, air quality sensors, air purifiers, and fans.

What’s new about the latest Device Control?

Source: Samsung

The new Device Control feature will be an excellent upgrade for those interested in doing things faster and without a hassle, as it will deliver easier access, navigation, and control of smart home devices thanks to bigger device cards that will display more controls. The best part is that users can select the devices to create their own home control page, making it a more versatile and convenient experience for those who want to control everything at a glance, as Device Control will be available on phones and tablets. Users can use it through the quick panel, just like you would access controls for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and more.

Finally, we also get SmartThings Energy enhancements, which will help users save energy and will be much appreciated when receiving the electric bill. The new update will deliver a more gamified experience, as it will display energy levels and activity badges. Users will also receive Samsung Reward points, which can then be used to purchase products on Samsung's website.