For a company that builds everything from smartphones to major appliances, it's no surprise that Samsung's got its own smart home ecosystem, and SmartThings connects robot vacuums, motion sensors, thermostats, and more, all through the SmartThings app. Now Samsung is looking to expand its range of smart home services even further, with the global launch of SmartThings Home Life.

SmartThings Home Life will cover six major segments of Samsung's smart home utilities — SmartThings Cooking, Energy, Clothing Care, Pet Care, Home Care, and Air Care. SmartThings Cooking will recommend recipes and meal plans based on a user's preferences and requirements, and the Energy service reports monthly power usage and turns on energy-saving modes to lower bills. SmartThings Clothing Care is intended to provide optimal clothing management and suggests garment care options and reminders to buy supplies. The other services provide their own troubleshooting and care options along similar lines.

Intended to provide a more holistic smart home experience, with integrated and centralized control over Samsung's smart appliances, these amenities will be launched later this month in 97 countries. Users need to simply click on the "Life" tab in the Smart Things app to access the upgrade to their home connectivity.

Meanwhile, Samsung's updated Family Hub system for refrigerators will be arriving this July with new AI features thanks to enhanced smart technology. The update will offer better entertainment and connectivity in the kitchen, as well as enhanced food recognition for helping users create meals.