It's CES 2023 and at the same time as the players in the smart home field are all pushing out Matter-certified gear, said players are reinforcing their own ecosystems with new hubs and bridges for loyal single-brand customers. To this point, Samsung is out with a new SmartThings hub that doubles as a wireless charging pad.

To be clear, the SmartThings Station (in the lovely colors of black and white) is not meant just for SmartThings IoT products, but for any product that supports Matter. This will allow users to tailor complex, full-home routines from a single vantage point — in this case, Samsung's SmartThings app.

Source: Samsung

That said, there is an edge for SmartThings products as the hub can help track them down with Smart Things Find. Oh, and there's a 15W wireless charging pad, too.

Pricing will be revealed when it goes on sale in the US early next month.