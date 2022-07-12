For someone who regularly misplaces their belongings, a Bluetooth tracker like the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag would be an appropriate choice for retrieving lost items. This tracker is a relatively unknown and under-appreciated product in the smart tech space. Although this low-cost item locator is generally a steal at only $30 on Amazon, it can now be collected for only $18 a piece thanks to the company's Prime Day sale, making it an absolute must-buy.

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag tracker has been going strong since its launch in January 2021, and this latest deal has taken it a step ahead of its nearest competitors. This Bluetooth tracker has a squarish shape with curved edges and is only an inch and a half across, making it extremely convenient to carry. You can even use a Galaxy smartphone with a minimum of Android 8.0 and 2GB of RAM to operate this black SmartTag. The wireless tracker also has replaceable batteries that last for a full year.

Buy Samsung SmartTag — save 40% for Prime Day

$18 at Amazon

Once the tracker is attached to a valuable item that gets repeatedly gets misplaced, users can trace their displaced stuff via the SmartThings app. Simply tap the ring button on the app and follow the ringtone to reach the lost product or person, like breadcrumbs helping you retrace your steps. Even if our tracked item is out of Bluetooth range, other Galaxy product users who are tagged to the Galaxy Find Network can be used to find the missing piece.

This huge discount makes it cheaper than other tracking devices, such as the Apple AirTag and the Tile Slim tracker. The device can track lost or stolen items located up to 130 yards (390 feet) away even in offline mode, compared to the 250 feet range offered by any Tile Mate or Tile Slim product. Its tiny yet discernible shape makes it comfortable to tag onto our pets, unlike other smart trackers, which have clumsy or bulky-looking figures that can be prone to damage or cause discomfort to our furry friends.

If you want something a bit more robust, Samsung's SmartTag+ is also on sale for Prime Day, down to just $30 — a savings of $10. The difference between the SmartTag and SmartTag+ comes down to UWB support — the Plus version allows compatible phones like the Galaxy S22 series to track it more closely using the ultra-wideband radio inside. It's not necessarily a must-have — the Bluetooth version is still very accurate and reliable — but for added peace of mind, the SmartTag+ might be the way to go. Just note that the battery in the more expensive version lasts half as long, just six months, because of the additional power drawn from the UWB radio inside.

Buy Samsung SmartTag+ — $10 off for Prime Day

$30 at Amazon