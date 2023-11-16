Quick answer: Yes, the Samsung SmartTag 2 includes UWB support.

The Samsung SmartTag 2 is one of the best ways to keep tabs on the go-to items in your life that have a nasty habit of disappearing. We're talking about car keys, wallets, laptop sleeves, and other things we take for granted until they vanish into thin air.

Samsung's latest bite-sized tracker features an improved design, a revamped battery, and some SmartThings Find app changes, too. That's on top of a few returning features, one of which is an increasingly sought-after wireless communication standard called UWB. If you're wondering what the UWB acronym even stands for, what it does, and how it works, we've put together this helpful guide to address all questions and concerns.

Does the Samsung SmartTag 2 have UWB?

Like the Samsung SmartTag and SmartTag+ before it, the Samsung SmartTag 2 is equipped with UWB broadcasting. The ST2 also includes support for the Bluetooth Low Energy wireless standard.

How does UWB work?

Similar to Bluetooth and other short-range protocols, ultra-wideband (UWB) uses radio waves to form a handshake between Device A and Device B.

Built into several different smartphones, tablets, wearables, and tracking devices, UWB operates across extremely high-frequency bands. When Device A detects Device B, a process called "ranging" begins when a series of short UWB pulses are beamed across the 500MHz frequency spectrum. When two UWB signals meet, the host device will track the second device's movements and location in real time.

The TLDR of all this: The UWB protocol achieves a kind of geographic pinpoint accuracy that other wireless communication simply can't touch.

Is UWB better than Bluetooth?

Not only is it better than Bluetooth, but the UWB protocol is also better than Wi-Fi and several other wireless standards. This isn't to say that Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and wireless internet aren't great at what they do, but when it comes to accuracy, there's no topping the accuracy you'll get with UWB.

Furthermore, because UWB operates in the 500MHz spectrum, it avoids the congestion many of our bandwidth-starved Wi-Fi networks operate on. With fewer signals to compete against, UWB can do what it does in a manner akin to cruising down a highway at 65 miles per hour, with no traffic and without a care in the world.

As for BLE and Wi-Fi, the limitation isn't just the frequency range these devices operate in, but also in the way they analyze signals. Where UWB is a short-pulse transmission and reception method to deliver highly-detailed location data, when a BLE and Wi-Fi device pick up on a signal, these two wireless standards can only decipher whether the signal is strong or weak.

Is UWB safe to use?

UWB is one of the safest wireless communication protocols to use. When it comes to safeguarding our personal data, wireless protocols are getting better and better at keeping our contents encrypted and away from would-be hackers.

That being said, it's still smart to exercise caution when using any kind of tracking device. In the case of the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2, the company's latest asset tracker will only reveal a device's location with the user's permission. Additionally, Samsung's SmartThings Find app encrypts user data, and a SmartTag 2 can only be tracked by one receiving-end device at a time.

What other features does the Samsung SmartTag 2 have?

Beyond its impressive UWB capabilities, the Samsung SmartTag 2 also features an improved IP rating (IP67), a longer-lasting battery (up to 700 days in Power Save Mode), and additional shortcuts and customizations for the SmartThings Find app.